WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police Chief, Robert Contee spoke this morning, Wednesday, August 31, to update the public about two shootings involving three teenagers.

Two teens were shot in the 4500 block of Lee Street Northeast. The shooting occured in front of IDEA Public Charter school. The school went into lockdown following the shooting.

Hours later, One teenager was shot in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast.

All three victims were found conscious and breathing.