WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s iconic cherry blossom trees aren’t in bloom, but they’re getting attention for another reason — some furry creatures have been gnawing away at their trunks.

The National Park Service (NPS) said that around 15-20 cherry trees in the Tidal Basin had evidence of beaver activity as of Wednesday.

“It’s far from rare or unheard of and is generally at least an annual occurrence,” NPS Chief of Communications Mike Litterst said in an email to DC News Now.

Litterst said that a beaver gnawed down a willow in April of 2022. Another beaver had a go at a cherry tree in the fall of 2021 but moved on before felling it.

“Beavers are native mammals to this area and we tend to see increased beaver activity in the spring due to a beaver dispersing from its family or in the spring and fall when looking for food within its territory,” Litterst said.

As long as beavers aren’t felling any trees, Litterst said that NPS officials will continue to simply monitor the activity — this is simply natural behavior for the beavers.

Litterst also said that on average, 90 trees die due to old age, disease and other reasons — and beavers are just one of those reasons.