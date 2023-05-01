WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Restaurants are required to start giving their tipped workers raises to their base wage on Monday. The pay hike could be reflected on menu prices if restaurant owners decide to increase them from the additional expense.

District residents approved ‘Initiative 82’ in November, which will rid of the tipped minimum wage for waiters, bartenders and more.

Base pay for tipped workers has increased from $5.35 to $6 an hour. Two more dollars an hour will be added starting July 1.

“The tipped minimum wage will be phased out by 2027 to be replaced with one universal minimum wage,” according to an online bulletin from city hall.

The changes are set to likely change operations for over 2,200 restaurants operating in DC, according to Washington.org.

City hall said employers must “supplement workers’ pay” if tipped employees didn’t earn enough in tips to reach minimum wage.

Wages not only increase for tipped workers this year but also for all minimum wage workers in D.C. The base rate increases from $16.10 an hour to $17 starting July 1.

As restaurant owners need to account for higher wages, business consultants can help stretch their dollars to manage the added expenses.

Diners can consider using coupons to offset potential higher prices. RetailMeNot is among online outlets promoting discounts and deals.