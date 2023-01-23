WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve been missing all the pies served over the holidays — then today is the perfect day to grab your favorite slice.

Monday kicked off National Pie Day. DC News Now had Maggie Downing from Maggie Bakes, a local DMV licensed baker, on the morning show to make and taste some of her favorite pies.

According to National Calendar Day, National Pie Day is celebrated on January 23rd. The website says, “the first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age.”

Taste of Home, a website with thousands of recipes, did a survey of the most popular pies by state and here is what people surveyed voted for the DMV and West Virginia:

Washington, D.C. – Strawberry Jell-O Whipped Cream

Maryland – Crab Pie

Virginia – Coconut Pie

West Virginia Strawberry – Apple Pie

If you’re interested in contacting Maggie, you find her at Maggie Bakes (maggie-bakes.com).