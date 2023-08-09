WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two-year-old Kaleb Scott is safe tonight and his mother is relieved.

The toddler was in the back seat of a running SUV in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning when someone jumped into her vehicle and took off as she was in a 7-11 convenience store at 49th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, police said.

The theft of the car happened around 6:08 a.m. after Kaleb’s mother backed into a parking space around 6:07 a.m. and went into the 7-11 wearing a high visibility vest.

Less than two minutes later, a man wearing a white shirt jumped into the car and drove away, as seen on the video provided to DC News Now.

The 2018 Black Toyota Highlander was later found in the 1200 block of 49th Street in the Northeast with Kaleb in the back seat unharmed, according to authorities.

Police said they are searching for a “person of interest” who was captured on surveillance cameras later that day after he used a credit card that was taken from the vehicle. He was wearing a fisher’s hat and a black hoodie sweatshirt, according to the images.

Police said anyone with information of the theft should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411.