WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a toddler was shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday morning.

MPD said that at about 11:10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 100 block of 56th Pl SE for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found a toddler inside of a home with a gunshot wound.

He was conscious and breathing.

The toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment.