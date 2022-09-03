WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tourism in D.C. continues to show signs of rebounding from the pandemic. 19.1 million visitors come to the city in 2021, an increase from the 13.3 million visitors in 2020, according to Destination DC.

The latest number is 77.6 percent of the record set in 2019, which saw 24.6 million visitors.

Destination DC said domestic tourism grew by a massive 44% compared to 2020, while the number of foreign visitors increased by 21% during the same time period.

11 year-old Dayyan Sanusi visits D.C. for the first time with his family from Nigeria. That includes a stop to the White House.

“Very cool. A lot of cool stuff around here,” Sanusi said. “We’re going to the monuments later to check it out. Very cool.”

Destination DC estimates tourism generated $5.4 billion for the local economy in 2021, a 45% increase from 2020. That money supported nearly 58,000 jobs, a 41% hike from the previous year.

The Polivka family of Chicago made its first journey to the nation’s capitol.

“I think it’s very important they learn about their nation’s history, where they come from,” said Martin Polivka. “Kind of learn where things are done. I hope it’s something the older one will remember.”

The White House continues to host more visitors inside it. Among them for the first time, Susan Sandefur.

“It’s just something I thought I’d never do, get to do,” Sandefur said. “We’re from South Georgia, It’s a long way away for a little girl that say ‘y’all’ all the time.”

Destination DC is also focused on improving the district’s convention business. This year’s conventions are projected to have an economic impact of more than $265 million.