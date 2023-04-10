WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People all over the world are celebrating Passover, which is a Jewish holiday commemorating the migration of Jewish people who escaped slavery in Egypt.

During the holiday, many people eat symbolic foods over the course of 7-8 days.

Valerie Zweig, the co-founder of Prescription Chicken in DC, joined our DC News Now morning team Friday. Zweig made Matzah Brei, which is a breakfast tradition for Jewish families.

Directions:

You start by rinsing the matzah sheets, then letting them sit in an egg-milk mixture for about 20 minutes to soften

When you are ready to cook, heat some butter until it gets foamy, then fry for 2-3 minutes, flip, and cook a few minutes more

Once finished you can serve it with raspberry jam or powdered sugar, or with a little sour cream

Ryan Moore, the executive chef of Sababa, shared special Passover recipes that he uses at his local DMV restaurant. Moore says one popular food is brisket “because it’s a very traditional meat to braise and to cook.” He added that “back in the day, it was a cheap cut of meat, so it was very available and caught on from them.”