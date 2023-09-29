WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro suspended service on the Blue and Yellow lines Friday after reports of a derailment.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a post on X that service would be suspended in both directions for each line pending an investigation.

WMATA later confirmed that a train carrying 50 passengers derailed between Potomac Yard and Reagan National Airport.

All passengers were evacuated safely. Shuttle busses were deployed to supplement service between the two stations.