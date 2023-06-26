WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro says the person struck and killed by one of its trains on June 20 near the Rhode Island Metro Station fell from the top of a train.

Kevin Adams said the man’s train surfing death was crazy and dangerous.

“I’m sorry for the person that lost their life,” Adams said. “But he should have thought of that before he did it.

Metro reports there have now been five instances where someone rode on top of one of its trains since the beginning of 2021. Three of those train surfers, including the most recent surfer, died.

Train surfing is not limited to just the DMV.

Home video captured the moments after a 15-year-old boy died last December in Brooklyn, NY while he rode on top of a moving train. The city dealt with a 366% increase in the number of train surfers last year compared to 2021.

“I think that’s really dumb and dangerous,” said Julia Machado, who is no fan of train surfers.

Although Metro says the trend doesn’t seem to be spiking in D.C., it’s part of a growing trend of dangerous acts posted to social media.

“You’re not only putting yourself in harm’s way, but you may be putting the people inside the Metro in harm’s way as well,” Machado said. “I don’t think that’s cool,”

Metro did not respond to requests to comment on whether it supports a call by New York City Mayor Eric Adams that Tik-Tok ban videos that promote train surfing.