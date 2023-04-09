WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fans are constantly flocking to a section of Prospect Street NW in Georgetown. It’s not hard to understand why — two Transformer statues have stood outside Dr. Newton Howard’s home, a professor at Georgetown University, since 2021.

But the Autobots may soon have to transform and roll out of the area. The Old Georgetown Board said last week that the statues have to go because they don’t align with the neighborhood’s aesthetics.

That brought a mixed reaction from visitors.

“I’m not a homeowner, I don’t know how I’d feel if I owned a home and walked out and see Bumblebee every day,” said Adam Williams, of Celebration, Florida near Orlando.

Others hope they stay.

“There should be a way to make sure they don’t get taken down because I think there’s going to be a lot people sad they’re taken down,” said Cary Deahl, 9, a Transformers fan.

The Board said Howard never got a permit for them, another reason why the statues must be removed.

“Perhaps they can’t understand the deeper message that they carry of inclusion and transformation in being able to change things and change status quo or whatnot,” said Howard. “Perhaps that message itself is scary to them.”

It’s not just the two statues outside Howard’s home that would have to go. A third stands watch on the roof — and that one must go, too.

“I love them. I think they’re a cool addition,” said Alina Korovatskaya.

Howard vowed to appeal the ruling.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts will make the final decision on the fate of the statues. That could happen at the next meeting in May.