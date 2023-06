WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a D.C. home after a tree fell on it Friday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS posted a tweet just after 6 p.m. saying that the tree had fallen on a house in the 1800 block of Primrose Rd. NW.

Nobody was in the home when the tree fell, officials said. Fire and EMS said that the house was “apparently under renovation.”

Pepco was requested to respond as well.