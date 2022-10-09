WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon.

MPD said emergency dispatchers received the call about the shooting in the area of 7th and O streets, NW shortly after 5:45 p.m. Officers found three men who’d been hit by gunfire. All of them were conscious and breathing. DC Fire and EMS to the men to the hospital for treatment.

The police department tweeted that it was looking for two people who left the area in a black sedan with a faded colored roof. It asked that anyone with information about the shooting call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.