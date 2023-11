WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a triple shooting that happened in Northeast, D.C. on Monday evening.

Police got a call about the shooting, located in the 600 block of Rhode Island Ave., NE, at around 6:08 p.m. There, they found three people who had been shot.

Two of the victims were men and one was a woman.

The were transported to a hospital “conscious and breathing,” MPD said.