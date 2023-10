WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night in Southwest, D.C.

MPD said the shooting took place at the intersection of 2nd and V St., S.W.

Two men and one boy were shot, all of whom were reportedly conscious and breathing as of 9 p.m. Monday.

The front windows of a nearby restaurant were also shot.

Police said to look out for a grey Audi with five people wearing black ski masks.