UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target.

The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a triple shooting in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 8:51 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE.

Police said that two of the victims — an adult male and a teen — were breathing. The man was conscious.

Another victim, a woman, was unconscious and not breathing.

Police confirmed that they called homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.