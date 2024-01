WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews were on 24th Street NW Friday morning after a truck hit a building there.

DC Fire and EMS posted a number of pictures of the truck which was into a building located south of Connecticut Avenue NW.

One of the pictures shows the truck to the left of a McDonald’s restaurant.

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS said its special operations team was checking to see if there were any structural stability issues.

No one was hurt.