WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former President Donald Trump is expecting to be taken into custody Tuesday. He announced that over the weekend on his social media platform Truth Social.

DC News Now spoke with political expert, Dr. Casey Burgat, about the expected arrest. Burgat, who is the Legislative Affairs Program Director at George Washington University, says “this is five years in the making.”

He adds this all stems from “an alleged payment from former president, then-candidate, to Stormy Daniels.” Daniels is an adult film star and allegedly received $130,000 from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about their alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

While officials are not saying if Trump will face a possible indictment Tuesday, DC Police are increasing patrols in anticipation of protests.