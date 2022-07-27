For the second time this week, a loaded handgun was confiscated by TSA officers at Washington's Reagan National Airport.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a disturbing trend at airports across the country right now, and it isn’t the chaos caused by unusually high numbers of flight delays and cancellations.

As the nation grapples with increasing gun violence, those tasked with keeping our airports and skies safe are running into an alarming dilemma: the number of loaded handguns being detected at TSA security checkpoints is on the incline.

“Ever since I’ve been with TSA, we see an increase in the number of firearms year after year after year,” said Lisa Farbstein, who’s TSA spokesperson for seven states and Washington D.C.

Just this week alone, two loaded handguns were confiscated on back-to-back days at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). On Monday, it was a 9mm pistol loaded with nine bullets plus one in the camber. On Tuesday, it was a .22 caliber revolver.

One of the two loaded firearms confiscated at a TSA checkpoint at Reagan National Airport this week/TSA

Last week, one of the x-ray machines at Dulles International Airport in Virginia detected another 9mm pistol with 12 bullets.

Passengers face a lengthy list of consequences if they bring any type of firearm through a TSA checkpoint — regardless of any claims that they “forgot” their gun was with them. It’s an excuse that’s used more often than not.

“The most common excuse we hear is that ‘hey, I forgot that I had my gun with me,'” Farbstein says. “Now, they all seem to know where their phones are, they all seem to know where their keys are and their wallets. Just not their deadly weapons.”

Civil penalties can run several thousands of dollars, not to mention the drawn-out and often expensive legal process that spawn from these types of offenses.

According to the TSA’s website, the fine per violation can cost up to $13,910, and in some cases, a passenger won’t just receive a criminal referral. Based on their criminal history — and whether or not they’ve brought a firearm into the airport or other restricted areas before — they can be arrested on the spot, as well. Additionally, if the traveler with the gun is a member of the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges are taken away.

All recent gun seizures at Dulles International and Reagan National have only resulted in citations. No arrests have been made.

The two confiscations this week come at a time when more firearms are being discovered in airports than ever before.

Firearms caught at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoints, 2017 to 2022/TSA

Firearms caught at the Washington Dulles International Airport checkpoints, 2017 to 2022/TSA

At the national level, nearly 6,000 firearms were detected on passengers or their carry-on bags at TSA security checkpoints last year.

As for what may be driving the spike in guns at the airport, Farbstein says it’s a “head-scratcher.”