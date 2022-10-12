WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since March of 2014, Tunes 4 Tots has been enriching the lives of children with a number of music education programs.

It was established to provide private in home music lessons for small groups of infants and toddlers.

Since opening, the program has expanded its curriculum and reach by offering classes to the public at multiple locations across the DMV and hosting classes at preschools and elementary schools.

Since opening, thousands of children across the Washington DC area have participated in the program.



The founder of Tunes 4 Tots, Hope Greenleaf stopped by our DC News Now studio to tell our Taniya Wright more on how music education benefits children.



If you would like more information on Tunes 4 Tots, you can visit their website: https://www.tunes4tots.com/