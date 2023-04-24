WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s Department of Buildings is leading a project to turn vacant properties into art installations by local artists of color.

It’s called Vacant to Visual, expanding into the digital world with Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs. Through the program, local artists of color will transform vacant buildings into artwork.

The original art designs beautify each property to attract investment into neighborhoods.

Ernest Chrappah from the DC Department of Buildings and Ian Callendar for Arena Social Club stopped by our DC News Now studio to discuss the project.

For more information: https://dob.dc.gov/vacanttovisual