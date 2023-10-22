WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said in a post, that it is battling a two-alarm fire in the first floor of a building under construction Sunday.

(Video courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of 17th St. in Southeast, D.C.

Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS



The back of the three-story building has partially collapsed and the rest of the building is in danger of collapse. A few vehicles and surrounding buildings, including an auto repair shop, also caught on fire but were extinguished, according to DC Fire and EMS’ post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Video courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS said about 20 units and 100 personnel are working on the site of the fire. No injuries have been reported, but four people have been displaced due to minor fire damage to a neighboring duplex.

(Video courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

The cause of the fire was still unknown.