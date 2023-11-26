WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two bills that address students in D.C. having free meals and preparation for college will be up for a public hearing this week.

One bill B25-0035 looks to offer free breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks to basically all DC students without considering eligibility, and another bill B25-0501 puts in a new requirement for filing a FAFSA application in order to get a diploma.

The “Universal Free Meals Act Of 2023” bill which would make an amendment to a section of the Health Schools Act of 2010 reads beginning in the 2023-2024 school year and every school year after, public schools, charter schools, and private schools that participate in the national school lunch program will offer free breakfast, lunch, and after school snacks to all students, without considering student’s eligibility for a federally funded free or reduced-price meal.

It also included that the Office of The State Superintendent Of Education shall reimburse the schools for meals provided to students who are ineligible.

Councilmembers said the D.C. Food Policy Council estimated this legislation would cost about $ 8 million annually and 86% of the cost for this bill would be covered by already existing federal and local reimbursement.

Councilmember Christina Henderson who introduced the bill said currently, three states; Colorado, California, and Maine have similar legislation in place, with several other states considering permanent legislation as well.

The other bill up for public hearing, “Universal Free Application Student Aid Graduation Requirement Act of 2023” will require beginning with the graduating class of 2024, each DC public high school student file a free Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application as a prerequisite to receiving a high school diploma. It also included students and families would have the option to opt out by completing a waiver from the Office of The State Superintendent of Education.

Also included in the bill in one section it reads, that by September 30th of each calendar year, the mayor shall submit a report to the 50 council that details the number of students who applied for FAFSA, filed the FAFSA waiver, and enrolled at a post-secondary institution.

DC leaders are hoping this piece of legislation will encourage post-secondary enrollment in universities and colleges and reduce the burden of student loans.

Officials said despite the district having one of the highest FAFSA completion rates in the nation, very few of DC’s 2022 graduating class applied for aid.

Both bills introduced by Councilmember Christina Henderson will be up for public hearing on Thursday, November 30.