WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there.

Two of the people died as a result of the shooting.

At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black SUV that it said appeared to be involved in the shooting. Police asked anyone with information about the SUV to call (202) 727-9099 or text it to 50411.

