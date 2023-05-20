WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a fire in the 4500 block of McArthur Blvd NW. took the lives of two Dalmatians.

Firefighters responded to reports of a building fire in the listed location at 5:55 p.m.

At the building, they found a third-floor apartment on fire. The owner of the apartment was not at home.

Firefighters removed three Dalmatians from the apartment, sadly two of the three were already deceased.

The third dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital.

The fire was confined to the third floor and rapidly extinguished.