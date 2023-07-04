WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are looking for a man that stole two French Bulldogs at gunpoint in Southwest D.C. Monday, July 3.

According to police, at around 10:28 a.m., a man approached a person walking their dog at Maine Avenue and 7th St. SW. The man attempted to take the dog and assaulted the person walking it.

After failing to take the dog, the man fled the scene.

A short time later the man approached another person walking their French Bulldogs on V St. SW. The man approached brandishing a firearm. He assaulted the dog walker and stole the dogs.

The man and his vehicle were caught on surveillance footage.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

The two dogs are named Uno and Cartier. Uno is a male, he is one and a half years old. Cartier is female, she is 5 months old.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.