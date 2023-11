WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Northeast, D.C.

Police received a call at about 1:20 p.m. for a crash at 35th St. and Bladensburg Rd., NE. There, officers found two men, both not conscious and not breathing.

A spokesperson for MPD confirmed that they were pronounced dead.

MPD’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating.