WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was investigating after two men were shot at Marvin Gaye Park in D.C. on Thursday.

MPD said that the shooting took place in the 5200 block of Foote St. NE.

Police said that one person was dead. The second person was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Officers were still investigating at 5:00 p.m.