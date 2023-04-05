WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police said two men were found shot, late Monday night. One victim was not breathing.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call at around 9:00 p.m. on March 4.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Xenia Street, Southeast, where they found the two men. One man was found unconscious and not breathing. The other man was conscious and breathing.

Police said in a tweet that they were looking for a male suspect wearing a red hoodie and black jeans, last seen running towards Oxon Run Park.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.