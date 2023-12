WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two men were stabbed in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 1:40 p.m., it was dispatched to the 7th St., N.W. and T St., N.W. for a stabbing.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two men stabbed. They were both conscious and breathing.

One of the men was found at the location listed below and the other one was found at a nearby hospital.