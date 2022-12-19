WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Adams Morgan.

Police said 30-year-old Avon Perkins was killed on 18th Street NW around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. A female victim was also injured during that shooting. Later that night 18-year-old Derron McQueen was shot and killed at Euclid Street NW around 10 p.m.

“Obviously I am concerned about it,” said Sharon Lau, owner of Tight Five Pub, which is located on 18th Street. “I am concerned about the safety of all my employees as and guests as well.”

Lau opened the pub back in August. She said there hasn’t been any major issues near the bar until this weekend when the two shootings happened.

She said she did not hear or see either shooting happen, but her car was parked on Euclid Street Saturday and ended up roped off by police tape.

“It seemed like a pretty safe area, but it’s DC. You get what you get,” she said. “I am hoping it’s a one-time thing.”

“It’s scary of course, even if no one is on the receiving end of a bullet to hear a firearm was discharged in a densely populated area. Then when someone dies it’s obviously devastating, so that’s hard in a lot of ways,” said Peter Wood, who serves on the Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Wood said neighbors came together Sunday night to hold a vigil near the Euclid scene. And, discussed how to respond to what happened.

“Some of the stuff is just being human beings, being decent to one another and making it an environment people want to be in,” he said.

“(Adams Morgan has) been a place where they’ve invested a great deal of time and energy and resources in preventing violence,” said Ward One Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

Nadeau said those investments have been paying off, as violent crime involving guns is down compared to last year in the ward.

“It’s really upsetting obviously for everybody in the community and very unusual in Adams Morgan, which is why I think it was so shocking to everybody,” she said.

The Adams Morgan Business Investment District implemented a safety ambassador several years ago. And, it works to inform and engage businesses in the area to improve safety. The Mayor’s Office on Nightlife and Culture is also offering training for businesses in the area to better address threats that may occur.

“We’re just planning on continuing to work together. (The BID has) a safety ambassador and they’re planning to hire a second. But, we haven’t really seen this happen in many, many years. So the work we’re doing is really focused on preventing petty theft and robberies,” said Nadeau.

DC Police are looking for a white Chevrolet Volt with silver rims in connection with Saturday’s shooting on Euclid Street.

The agency is over a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in either shooting.