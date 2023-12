WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were stabbed in Northwest D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 3:40 p.m., it was dispatched to the 1300 block of Corcoran Street for a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed.

The woman was not conscious and not breathing. The man was conscious and breathing. They were transported to the hospital.

MPD said it has a suspect in custody.