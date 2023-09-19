WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Southeast D.C.

Officers said they were patrolling in the 2600 block of 2600 block of Bowen Road, SE. at around 11:25 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Officers followed the sounds and found 27-year-old William Jones, of Laurel Md. dead in a vehicle from an apparent gunshot.

Soon after, officers located a second man in the area suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The second man was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police Department has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.