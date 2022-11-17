WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning.

The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one was on the bus and the other was on the street.) Medics took both people to the hospital. They were expected to survive their injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the incident at 8:36 a.m. A description of the possible shooter said he appeared to be around 17 years old. He wore a hoodie with holes in the front of it and camouflage pants. He stood between 4’8″ and 5′ tall.