WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers arrested two suspects who were wanted after being indicted by the US District Court.

20-year-old Keion Brown and 18-year-old Jovan Williams, both from Northwest, D.C., were arrested on Friday by MPD’s Sixth District Crime Suppression Team.

Brown and Williams – as well as a 16-year-old boy from Maryland – were charged with carrying a pistol without a license, armed robbery, armed carjacking, and other related charges.

Williams was also arrested in connection with a warrant out of Maryland.

Previously, on June 27, MPD, the FBI, the DEA, the IRS, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested 12 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization.

The members were charged with conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, assault with a dangerous weapon, and other related charges. Law enforcement also seized multiple firearms and narcotics.

MPD is seeking two additional suspects who are indicted for similar charges in association with the previous arrests. They were identified as 24-year-old Warren Lawrence Fields, III, of Oxon Hill, Md., and 27-year-old Juwan Demetrius Clark, of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text MPD’s tip line at 50411.