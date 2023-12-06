WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were arrested for a triple homicide that happened in Northwest, D.C. in August, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Rd., NW just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. There, they found three men who had been shot.

Two of the men died there – they were identified as 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, both of Southeast, D.C.

The third victim, 42-year-old Vincent Martin, of Southeast, D.C., was taken to the hospital. He died days later on Aug. 7.

On Dec. 5, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 37-year-old Renza Bryant, of Northwest, D.C., and 34-year-old Jalonte Thompkins, of Northeast, D.C., in Fort Washington, Md.

The two waived their right to an extradition hearing and were transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch where they were charged with first-degree murder while armed.