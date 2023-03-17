WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two of the three people killed when a Lexus sped away from U.S. Park Police officers on Wednesday, crashing into another car, were immigrants who were helping their families back home.

“I don’t want any other family to go what we are going through,” said Mohamed Fofana.

Fofana’s brother-in-law, Mohamed Kamara, 42, was driving the car that the Lexus hit on Rock Creek Parkway. Kamara, who was from Sierra Leone, was driving for Lyft. He and his two passengers died.

DMV records show that the Lexus had more than 40 traffic citations associated with it in the District since March 2022. All but one of the citations was for speeding. The amount in unpaid fines totaled $12,300.

“This person had 44 tickets. I think this shows a failure in the system somehow, where you know, you have somebody who’s been this reckless and somehow managed to get through the system,” Fofana said.

Kamara, who came to the U.S. in 2017, sent money to his wife and 5-year-old daughter every month.

“A lot of times the immigrants here are the breadwinners. Sierra Leone is a third world country so a lot of times we that live here are supporting our family there,” Fofana said.

One of the passengers who died, Olvin Velasquez, 22, worked at Super Pollo in Arlington County, Va. for seven years.

“My heart is very broken, very very broken,” said Danny Cardona, Velasquez’s longtime manager. “Olvin always is happy here, helping somebody else.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Like Kamara, Velasquez was an immigrant. He sent money to his family in Honduras, and Cardona said his dream was to build his family a home.

“He cannot finish the house there for (his) mom and (his) brothers and sister,” Cardona said.

Both the Kamara and Velasquez families are wondering how this happened. “It’s tragic in many, many senses and if there’s anything we can do to prevent this from happening again, that that’s something I’m pushing for,” Fofana said.

Fofana said he is trying to get Kamara’s wife a visa so she can see her husband buried here.

Cardona started an online fund to help send Velasquez’s body home to Honduras and finish his dream of building his family a house.