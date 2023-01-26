WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it fully activated all sworn members in preparation for protests that could come after the release of police footage related to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee.

Nichols’ death came on Jan. 10, three days after officers said they stopped him for reckless driving. Nichols’ family and its lawyers said the police video shows officers beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

In all, five officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department after Nichols’ death. They were charged with his murder Thursday. The release of the police video was expected to take place on Friday (Jan. 27) after 6 p.m.

MPD told DC News Now through email Thursday that it was briefed about the five officers who were charged and are aware of the footage’s impending release.

MPD said it would respect the community’s First Amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest if community members chose to do so but that it would not tolerate any unlawful behavior during demonstrations.

