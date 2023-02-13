$3,600 in cash and about $8,000 in diamond chains and gold was stolen.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating after they said that an Uber driver and his two passengers were robbed on Sunday.

Police said they were called to 11 Street and Euclid Street NW around 3:34 a.m. The driver told responding officers that another vehicle hit the back of his own. One of the passengers told police that they were sitting at a red light at the time of the crash.

He said that several people then got out of the other vehicle and surrounded his own with guns drawn before demanding that he get out of the car. He didn’t open the door, but he said the suspects got in and assaulted him several times.

The police report noted that the driver told police “that it all happened fast.”

The passenger also told police that the suspects had weapons. He said he left the car and ran before calling police. He had no apparent injuries.

The other passenger was “incoherent” when police arrived but made a statement that he was robbed. The driver and that passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

