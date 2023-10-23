WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Uber released its annual Uber Eats Cravings Report, highlighting trends both nationwide and locally.

This was the fifth year that the company released the report, which reviews both trends and oddities.

According to the report, Washington, D.C. was among the top 10 cities with the most orders as a percentage of population. It also came in fifth when looking at cities with the healthiest orders.

The report said that the most popular local restaurants in D.C. were:

Moby Dick House of Kabob Roaming Rooster Silver Diner Thompson Food Group (Owner of Matchbox, Wiseguy Pizza) Busboys and Poets Teds Bulletin Bethesda Bagels Taco Bamba America’s Best Wings Hanaro Sushi

With Halloween fast approaching, the report also looked at sweet tooth cravings. Nationally, Reese’s, Twix, Snickers, Peanut M&Ms and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream were the most popular candies — in D.C., the 2.8 oz king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups came in first.

There was a candy standout: Uber said that one person in the U.S. ordered 135 bags of M&M’s this year.

Nationally, Uber said that more people asked for no onions when ordering than in previous years. The company also noted that despite higher temperatures and summer heat sticking around for longer, hot sauce was the number one topping this year.

Apple pie took the crown for the most popular dessert this year — Uber said that it delivered almost two million apple pies in 2023.

Uber also highlighted some of the most “unique” requests. One that was outlined in the report said, “I’m very serious about my spice so please make it super super super hot, fire spicy. Like make me cry 😢 🥵 hot!!! More 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Please make me hurt! Let’s get as spicy as possible. Hotter the better!!!”

You can find the full report from Uber here.