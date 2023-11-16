WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Uber is partnering with D.C. taxi drivers to allow drivers access to Uber trip referrals beginning Friday.

The partnership will allow for D.C. taxicab drivers to sign up and be eligible to receive Uber trip referrals, providing for more earnings opportunities and for riders to have faster pickups.

When customers request a ride with UberX, they could get picked up by a nearby taxi driver. They will be notified that they’re being matched with a taxi and if they do not want to be, they can get re-matched with an Uber driver or cancel their ride.

Riders will pay the UberX rate and get upfront pricing for their ride in the Uber app. Customers can select the Taxi option in their app to be matched with a taxi driver and be able to see an upfront fare range based on the taxi meter.

Similar pilot tests have been tested in other major cities, according to a news release. A recent analysis found that during San Francisco’s second quarter in 2023, taxi drivers that provided Uber trips earned an average of $1,767 per month from Uber trips alone. Those taxi drivers earned 23.8% more on average versus taxi drivers that did not participate in the Uber pilot test.