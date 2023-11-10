WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police cruiser was stolen on Friday, officials said.

A statement from UDC said that the car was taken from the Van Ness campus.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a post that someone took the cruiser in the overnight/early morning hours. It is a gray 2020 Ford Explorer with D.C. plates DC13764.

“The University is cooperating with the FBI and MPD investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” the UDC statement read.

Anyone with any information should call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.