WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D Light Café & Bakery, a Ukrainian family-owned business in Adams Morgan, was the victim of a burglary Thursday morning.

According to a police report, an employee arrived at the business, located in the 2400 block of 18th St. NW, around 6 a.m. when she noticed the front door’s glass was shattered.

The employee said she notified the owner of the café and the owner called the police.

Upon full inspection, the front door and the kitchen door were vandalized.

The police report said several items were taken, including an alarm system, five handheld devices, three tablets, a speaker with charger, a bag of tools, and an electric keyboard.