WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sometime around 6 a.m., Thursday, September 15, two buses full of unexpected migrants arrived at the United States Naval Observatory in D.C.

Mayor Bowser was caught unaware when DC News Now’s Lex Juarez reached out to the mayors team for comment. Bowser informed us that she was working to mobilize the city task force to send help.

United States Secret Service came to the scene to relocate the migrants to the nearby sidewalk.

Lex Juarez spoke with one of the migrants, Wilder Alberto Pinto Sosa and his son. They traveled from Venezuela across 8 countries to get to America. He said he’s the first of his family to make it and is grateful to make a better life for his son. NY is their final destination.

When asked how he has been treated, he said “perfecto” — then he added that he’s been treated with dignity and respect since getting to the US, “much better than any other country I’ve passed through”.