Many are bracing for financial hardships due to looming government shutdown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Local president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Cynthia Fisher Carter, said the last federal government shutdown in late 2018 was brutal.

The management specialist for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development suffered financially, so the Congressional battle that may cause another shutdown by the Sept. 30 deadline worries her greatly.

“As a result of the pandemic and things going on personally, I now have the added expense of taking care of an elderly parent,” Carter said. “I have the added expense of caring for an autistic cousin. And with this shutdown, it will now impact me financially.”

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the DMV are bracing for yet another government shutdown given the impasse in Congress that many expect to be financially traumatic, especially coming after the coronavirus pandemic.

From Transportation Security Administration workers to correctional officers, these federal employees face the loss of earnings once the deadline passes if a deal is not made.

“For our membership, many people in the federal sector, they live paycheck to paycheck,” Carter said. “How am I going to eat and feed my family? Couple that with the most recent pandemic and people are just starting to find their way out of that and now we get hit with this.”

Carter said she has known of a few of her members who lost their homes when the last shutdown, which lasted 35 days, ended in early 2019.

“Shame on Congress,” she said. “Shame on the Hill.”

Johnny Jones is one of the federal union leaders who represents 1,400 TSA workers at the three airports in the DMV region.

“The employees have that in their memory,” he said, of how bad the the shutdown was for them.

People in his unit are “really concerned,” Jones said.

“The uncertainty of not getting paid or the potential of not being paid causes people to make decisions,” he added. “These decisions are tough sometimes, whether to take kids to daycare. If you have child support or anything coming out of your paycheck, those things don’t get paid.”

Jones said that TSA workers and others deemed essential still must come to work even though they are not compensated. Reimbursement comes after the government is funded again by Congress, according to Jones.

“Since we hold national security positions, we’re required to report to duty whether we’re getting paid or not,” Jones said.

Carter said Congress needs to come up with solutions and fast.

“People are going to suffer once again as a result of a shutdown that could have been avoided and should have been avoided,” she said.