Renderings show what a renovated Union Station could look like.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Efforts continue to give Union Station a new look.

Drawings unveiled at the recent Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s meeting showing what the historic building, first opened in 1907, could look like.

“We are more than just a train station. We are the heart of transportation in the DMV area,” said Doug Carr, president and CEO of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, which is in charge of the project.

“This is the second busiest inner city rail hub in the country, and it is our objective and goal to create a station worthy of the nation’s capital,” Carr said.

The renovations include a new train hall, H Street concourse, underground parking and more entrances to make it faster to get in and out of the building.

More than 40 million people pass thru Union Station every year, according to its website. They come here to ride such public transportation services as Amtrak and Metro.

“It’s a bit crowded. This was not even the busiest I’ve seen it,” said New Jersey’s P.J. Rahman, back in D.C. for work.

Getting out of town was easy. Getting out of Union Station, that’s a different story.

“It was long. I would like it if it was a little bit shorter,” Rahman said.

He and the other estimated 7,000 people who use union station daily, according to Amtrak, are closer to getting their wish.

2040 is the target date for when the fully renovated Union Station would open to passengers, at a cost of around $9 billion.