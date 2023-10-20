WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amid all the hustle and bustle inside Union Station, there’s one man saving shoes.

“As you can see, there’s tens of thousands of people that come through the station every day so each day is a different experience,” David Kirkley said.

But Kirkley is no preacher. He’s a shoe shiner.

“I think this is really therapeutic for a lot of people,” he said. “They may have a long day at work or just want to get out of the house and they come and some people just bring four or five pairs of shoes and just sit here for two hours and just get their shoe shined.”

The Prince George’s County man owns Union Station Shoe Shine. Kirkley’s small booth is set up next to Amtrak inside Union Station. He has been making people’s shoes shine since 1992.

Kirkley said President Joe Biden was one of his regular customers back when he was the senator of Delaware.

“He used to come through every day. As a lot of people know, he famously rode the train everyday into the office and he would periodically stop by and get his shoe shined,” Kirkley added. “Even if he wasn’t getting his shoe shined, he’d stop by and speak to us and kick it for a few minutes and then go into his office.”

Kirkley believes he’s one of the few shoe shiners still in business in the District. He never lost his shine, even when business dropped by as much as 70% during the pandemic. But now, he sees hope.

“People are starting to get back to the office and their starting to put clothes on again, instead of pajamas,” he said.

Kirkley charges around $13 per shine. Some of his other well-known customers include Spike Lee, Steve Harvey and NFL announcer James Brown.