WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Heading into Election Day, it was pretty much a given that Brian Schwalb would become the District’s next attorney general.
Schwalb, who is only the second independently elected attorney general in D.C., ran unopposed after winning a three-way primary in June. In that primary election, Schwalb received 43.35% of votes.
Schwalb had the endorsements of former D.C. Attorney General Irvin Nathan and current AG Karl Racine.
“As your Attorney General, I will use the power of the law to deploy a comprehensive crime reduction and neighborhood safety strategy,” Schwalb said on his website.
Schwalb is currently partner-in-charge of Venable LLP’s Washington, D.C. office. He’s a trial attorney, civil litigator, business advisor, and community leader, according to his bio.
After graduating from Duke University and Harvard Law School, Schwalb served as a law clerk in Baltimore for U.S. District Judge John R. Hargrove. After his two-year clerkship, he joined the U.S. Department of Justice’s Honor Program as a trial lawyer in the Tax Division.