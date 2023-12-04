Families of loved ones killed in D.C. say they aren't optimistic about undermanned police solving their murders

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — His son’s smile is what Myron Jones said he remembered most. But now he cannot look at his son’s smile anymore.

His 21-year-old son, Kamal, was gunned down Sept. 26 in Southeast, D.C. and his case remains unsolved – one of the 174 cold cases that have not been brought to closure by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“My piece of healing is not to hold on to that false hope,” Jones said. “I’m not confident. That’s not a jab at who’s doing their job because the reality sets in that this might not get solved.”

Kamal Jones with his father, Myron Jones. 21-year-old Kamal Jones was killed by gun violence in D.C.

Since 2019, there have been 519 unsolved murders in the nation’s capital, a steep climb from the 68 unsolved cases in 2020, police statistics show. The case load has been climbing as the number of homicides have increased.

So far this year, there were 252 homicides in the District, the highest it’s been in two decades.

“I feel like the perpetrators have some way of getting around law enforcement,” Jones said.

He said that he has hardly spoken with police detectives involved in his son’s case – a refrain shared by others who have had relatives killed in the District with no suspects in custody.

Carlos Haraud, who is MPD’s assistant chief of investigations, said that his detectives are doing everything they can to solve the cases but it is a challenge without the community’s support.

“There’s not one homicide case, not one homicide victim that goes untracked or unforgotten,” he said. “Unlike some other cases, some other cases might get suspended. A homicide case never gets suspended.”

Haraud said that staffing is also a challenge. There are only 50 homicide detectives in the District now for a city grappling with a rise in murders.

“It is no secret we are down officers and I think all units in departments or units across the department feel the strain of the shortage of officers we have,” he said. “But on the other hand, our detectives work tirelessly, far past their 40-hour workweek on these cases.”

Natalia Mitchell lost her son Morris, 36, to gun violence in March 2022, a year that saw 102 unsolved cases. She said she hasn’t spoken to a homicide detective in months.

“It affects me real bad,” said Mitchell, who often wears a sweatshirt with a picture of her son on the front. “I am looking forward for closure for me and my family and justice for him.”

For Jones, his son’s birthday is coming up in February. He said it brings back all the pain that he feels about his death.

He said he wants justice for his son but Jones said he’s not convinced given the lack of resources with MPD that Kamal’s murder will get solved.

“The first thing the detective told me were these kind of cases are hard to solve,” he said. “Now that’s what I believe.”