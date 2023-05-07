WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to hear from the public on how to solve the crime problem around the District.

She will host a May 10 Public Safety Summit at 9:00 a.m. at 1015 Half St. SE.

D.C.’s crime rate is up 26% this year compared to a year ago, according to the latest statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department. Violent crime rose 9% during the same period, including an 18% increase in homicides. Sex abuse cases are up 53%.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I’m a native Washingtonian, and I’m really sad to see the direction that my city is going in,” said Cynthia Lowe.

She said that she’s especially concerned about recent reports about juveniles committing crimes.

“A lot of crimes are being committed because kids are bored. They lack direction,” Lowe said. “They don’t have a sense of purpose. A sense of honor or respect.”

Bowser believes one solution is more police officers.

“MPD is at a historic low in terms of staffing,” Bowser said. “We continue to do everything possible as it relates to recruiting the best of the best to serve at MPD.”

The department currently has 3,350 officers, according to outgoing Chief Robert Contee. He projected during recent budget hearings, another 200 will leave the force by the end of fiscal year ’24.